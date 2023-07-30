Hanover deputies host National Night Out Kickoff Celebration at Green Top

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff's Office hosted their National Night Out Kickoff Celebration at Green Top Saturday.

Police and fire equipment were on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pre-party thanks to the sheriff's office and Hanover County Fire-EMS.

The event gave folks folks a chance to connect their law enforcement officers. Attendees also got to check out a fire safety house, car-seat installations and inspections, free food and more.

There was also a helicopter on site thanks to the VCU Health LifeEvac flight crew.

National Night Out is being celebrated by multiple law enforcement agencies across Central Virginia Tuesday, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Petersburg.

The annual campaign, designed to strengthen neighborhoods and promote police-community relations, began in 1984 with the aim of bringing police and neighbors together to reduce crime in their communities.

