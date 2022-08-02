What Hanover County deputies hope people understand this National Night Out

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies and other public safety officials gathered in the Green Top Sporting Goods parking lot Tuesday morning, hoping to build relationships with community members in celebration of National Night Out.

A Hanover Sheriff's Office helicopter even made a grand entrance on the grass in front of the store, capturing everyone's attention.

"We truly believe that strong partnerships create safe communities," explained Hanover Sheriff David Hines.

Hines said his deputies interact with Hanover residents young and old on a daily basis, and he hopes Tuesday's event brings people together to get to better know their neighbors and his force.

"We're here as part of the community, and if you need something, you just have to ask," he noted.

The sheriff's office really wants to engage the youngest members of the community.

"The sooner you can get people involved, and they understand what it is you do, I think it's just a positive for not only them, but for us and for our entire community," said Hines.

"You like know who can you can talk to when there is an emergency," said Cloe Edelblut, who loved seeing the K-9s at Tuesday's event.

Two of the youngest members of Hanover’s force, Keyondre Story and AJ Andrews, are teen cadets, but they too know the importance of events like National Night Out, and they hope people at the event and at home know they can count on these men and women to fight crime and keep Hanover County safe.

"Police are great people, badge on or off, so they can help you, like we can help other people in the community," explained Story.

Tuesday evening, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will hold parades and cookouts throughout neighborhoods, and several other departments across Central Virginia will be holding events.