Hanover launches 'meaningful' Narcan mailing program to combat overdoses

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County is working to combat overdoses by mailing Narcan, a life-saving medication, to residents in need.

The pilot program, which starts Tuesday, Jan. 7, aims to reduce stigma and improve access to life-saving resources. It is a top priority for the Hanover Community Services Board in 2025.

"Finding new ways to prevent overdose deaths is at the top of our priorities," Chris Townes, a Behavioral Health and Wellness Specialist, said.

Narcan, or Naloxone, will be mailed weekly to residents who request it.

"To put it in as many hands as possible is important to us," Ivy Sager, the Community Services Board's Executive Director, said. "Having access to it allows there to be an opportunity to reverse the effects of that overdose."

This initiative was inspired by a similar program in Arlington. The Virginia Department of Health reported that 2,463 Virginians died in 2023 from drug overdoses, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures.

The program eliminates barriers to access, according to Townes.

"So you don't have to go to the pharmacy and maybe pay $45; you can get it for free with us," Townes explained. "If you don't have transportation to get it, we eliminate all of that, and you can have access to it."

The Hanover Opioid Taskforce, Hanover Community Services Board, and Hanover Health Department collaborated to establish the program and secure federal funding.

"We pack that order as specified on their form, and they'll get that in the mail, and the shipping will go out every Tuesday," Townes said.

Residents over 18 can fill out the county's form as many times as needed to receive Narcan. Before the program officially launches, they have already received 125 requests.

"The positive response from the community shows that this is something they want and may need," Townes said.

Organizers hope this program will empower residents to be prepared and potentially save lives.

"It’s exciting to appreciate and know that this is a meaningful project in our community and that folks do want access to this important life-saving medication,” Sager said.

The form to request Narcan is now available on the county's website.

