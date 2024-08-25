Group hosts first-ever health fair in Hanover to 'get the word out'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover NAACP hosted its first-ever Health Fair at Poole Greene Park in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning.

The group is working to build trust between the health community and people of color as national statistics show communities of color often have higher death rates and lower life expectancies.

Rev. Adreania Tolliver said she organized the event because she knows some in her community do not trust doctors despite needing screenings or care.

The death rate is higher for people of color who die from COVID-19, heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, influenza and pneumonia, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and homicide, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials also found life expectancies are five and a half years shorter for people of color.

"We really saw in certain communities the word did not get out about things we could do to protect themselves," Tolliver said. "It is very dear to me that we make sure our friends be able to make sure they get the information necessary to be well."

Organizers with the Hanover NAACP held this health fair because they believe the work must happen between pandemics.

That’s why they gathered dozens of health organizations, nonprofits and businesses to participate in their event.

"They may not trust the physician but they may trust a loved one," Tolliver said. "So just being an advocate for yourself and your loved one and instill that trust back in the community is what we hope to do."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.