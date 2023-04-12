Survey says most want the school named Gandy. It will likely get a different name.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Community members gathered outside the Hanover School District Office Tuesday ahead of the board's monthly meeting holding signs that read “Keep Gandy.”

It was a statement, many explained, that referenced their desire for the school board to vote to keep Gandy as the name of the new consolidated Henry Clay and John Gandy elementary school.

However, school officials claim it can’t be named Gandy because of a Hanover Schools policy that states unnamed facilities can’t be named after a person.

John M. Gandy was the son of slaves who rose to become the third president of Virginia State University.

Inside the meeting, public comment to the board centered around the naming.

One woman asked that the board protect the evidence and significance of the rich history the Black community has made in Hanover and Ashland by keeping the Gandy name. If not Gandy, she said, then Berkleytown.

Another woman stated it should be named Ashland Elementary and that the board should follow its policy.

The board-appointed naming committee chair presented name recommendations to the board.

She read aloud a prepared statement all committee members agreed upon. She said they took into account the results of a community-wide survey.

“The overwhelming input for the community was to retain John M. Gandy,” she said.

However, the committee chair stated that in accordance with the task given and policy, the committee was in favor of Berkleytown Elementary.

That’s a name related to a part of Ashland historically known to be home to rich African American influence and history.

Their second option was Ashland Elementary.

Ultimately, the board did not have any questions for the chairwoman and thanked the committee.

The board will discuss names and make a vote on the name at their May school board meeting.

