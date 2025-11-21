Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hanover County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of 14-month-old K-9 Gunner

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Gunner, a 14-month-old bloodhound, who died from unforeseen medical complications this week.

"Though his time with us was far too short, he made a profound impact on our agency and the people who had the privilege of working with him," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday.

The sheriff's office said Gunner had "all the enthusiasm you would expect from a young bloodhound" and remembers him as curious, determined and full of heart.

"His gentle nature and eagerness to learn made him a favorite among our deputies and staff, and he showed every sign of growing into an exceptional tracking dog," the Facebook post reads.

The sheriff's office asks the community to keep Gunner's handler in their prayers.

"Thank you, Gunner, for the joy, energy, and dedication you brought to our K-9 Unit. You will be deeply missed."

