Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hanover County students, staff wear green to honor Jaylen Martinez on what would have been his 14th birthday

Mother celebrates legacy of 13-year-old basketball star Jaylen Martinez
Hanover students, staff wear green to honor Jaylen Martinez
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools students, faculty and staff wore green on Monday to honor Jaylen Martinez on what would have been his 14th birthday.

Jaylen, a rising star in the AAU basketball community, died over the summer.

He led Liberty Middle School to a county championship while averaging 27 points per game and planned to attend Benedictine this fall.

Watch: Richmond basketball community pays tribute to Jaylen Martinez

Richmond basketball community pays tribute to Jaylen Martinez

HCPS shared more than 50 photos of students across different grade levels and teachers at various schools all decked out in green to honor Jaylen.

"It was a beautiful tribute to Jaylen’s memory and show of support for his family!" the school system said in a Facebook post.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone