Hanover County students, staff wear green to honor Jaylen Martinez on what would have been his 14th birthday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools students, faculty and staff wore green on Monday to honor Jaylen Martinez on what would have been his 14th birthday.

Jaylen, a rising star in the AAU basketball community, died over the summer.

He led Liberty Middle School to a county championship while averaging 27 points per game and planned to attend Benedictine this fall.

Watch: Richmond basketball community pays tribute to Jaylen Martinez

Richmond basketball community pays tribute to Jaylen Martinez

HCPS shared more than 50 photos of students across different grade levels and teachers at various schools all decked out in green to honor Jaylen.

"It was a beautiful tribute to Jaylen’s memory and show of support for his family!" the school system said in a Facebook post.

