Former Hanover High booster club president appears in court

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The former president of a high school booster club in Hanover County charged with embezzling money made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Janet Miller, who was the head of the Hanover High School Athletic Boosters, faces three felony charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, credit card fraud, and embezzling a sum greater than one thousand dollars.

Investigators with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said they started their case on February 10 and arrested Miller 16 days later.

Only CBS 6 had a camera rolling as Miller left the Hanover General District Courthouse after her arraignment Tuesday morning.

Miller told the court that she would hire her own attorney, Charlie Inch, who spoke to CBS 6 after the arraignment.

“She’s a very hard-working woman. The family is very hard-working, and we just want the best for the community,” Inch stated. “We’re just disappointed the fact that the circumstances have happened altogether.”

The charges reflect that the money was allegedly embezzled from the Hanover High boosters club on December 7 and the total was more than $1,000.

Tuesday’s hearing did not include any details about why investigators focused on Miller nor their evidence. Inch said he did not know the total amount of money involved or what the money was allocated to fund at the high school.

“We just feel really awful about the things that — how this has transpired. We're hoping everyone can withhold a little bit of judgment for right now until we can get a little bit more of that. We’ll make sure that her story is told whenever we have the facts, and make sure that we pay attention to things that people would be concerned about,” Inch explained.

Inch said his client is innocent until proven guilty.

CBS 6 has confirmed that she has a previous criminal history. In 2018, while working as a corrections officer in Indiana, Miller was arrested and charged with official misconduct and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. She was ultimately convicted and sentenced to two years, according to WTTV .

CBS 6 reached out to Hanover Schools regarding Miller's arrest.

“With regard to the matter involving the boosters, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on a sheriff’s office investigation," Hanover County Public Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley wrote. "It is important to note, however, that boosters are distinct from school administration. We do not appoint booster leadership and do not oversee booster operations.”

Whitley also stated that Hanover High School Activities Director Bob Bollander has stepped away from his job at the school and is now working in the school system’s central office.

Miller is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 6.

