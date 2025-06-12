Hanover, Henrico leaders meet to discuss options after water issues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The fallout from January's issues with the water treatment plant prompted two of Richmond's neighboring counties to meet Wednesday. Every member of the Hanover and Henrico Boards of Supervisors was present, a rare occurrence leaders say hasn’t happened before.

County leaders are seeking reliable and resilient water systems, expressing concerns that they don’t have that right now under their shared reliance on Richmond’s water supply. Thus, they are considering all options to tackle both immediate and long-term challenges.

“There are people who are traumatized by what we went through back in January,” said Henrico Board of Supervisors member Tyrone Nelson.

“Our county was quite vulnerable in this particular situation, and we had very little control,” added Hanover Board of Supervisors member Susan Dibble.

The meeting started with a history lesson on water management in the counties, followed by a presentation from a consultant who outlined how other Virginia localities manage regional water supply. Both boards agreed on the need for oversight of the Richmond water plant, a system they are contracted to use for the next decade.

Discussions included whether to form a commission or authority. A commission would provide them a seat at the table as customers of the water plant, while an authority would grant them more control and responsibility.

“Our partners in Richmond need to understand the importance and the legacy of regional bodies,” said Sean Davis, Hanover Board of Supervisors vice chair.

Misty Roundtree of Henrico noted, “We need to be in the mindset of being united. It’s not about Henrico swooping in or Hanover feeling isolated.”

The boards emphasized that creating redundancy to reroute water between localities is crucial to not only have a backup supply but also to meet rising future demands. Henrico discussed plans for the Cobb Creek Reservoir, its treatment plant and a West-to-East pipeline that could supply water to Hanover if needed. The pipeline is already in the design phase and could be completed within the next five to seven years.

“The ability to move the supply of an abundance of water should be part of our goal; otherwise, we can’t do anything else and will always be reliant on our current system,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Chair Dan Schmitt stated.

The discussions are expected to continue, reflecting a commitment from both counties to tackle these challenges collaboratively.

“We are willing regional partners to work together in areas that are mutually beneficial for all our residents,” said Michael Herzberg, Hanover Board of Supervisor chair.

Rev. Roscoe Cooper, Henrico Board of Supervisor Vice Chair, added, “We have to be solution-focused and forward-thinking to ensure future generations don’t face the same issues.”

The boards directed their county managers to draft proposals by year’s end. Henrico also plans to reach out to Richmond and Chesterfield to involve them in future regional talks.

