5 arrests made after marijuana sold illegally at vape shops, Hanover Sheriff's Office announces

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Five arrests have been made after marijuana was sold illegally at multiple local vape shops, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday night.

A news release from the sheriff's office says the investigation began over the summer.

"After the use of multiple investigative techniques, probable cause was established to execute search warrants at multiple locations in Hanover and Henrico Counties," the release reads.

Investigators conducted underage buyer compliance checks at the "majority" of the vape shops in Hanover County. The sheriff's office says that of the stores checked, 11 of them sold to underage buyers.

On Wednesday, Hanover deputies, Henrico police, the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed search warrants at six shops in Hanover and two in Henrico, all connected to 3 Stars Vape and Tobacco and Habibi Vape and Tobacco.

"The search warrants resulted in the seizure of over twenty pounds of marijuana, over $100,000 in U.S. currency, and paraphernalia associated with the distribution of marijuana," the sheriff's office said.

Five people, who were not named in the news release, are charged in relation to the investigation.

"Charges are related to the felony distribution of marijuana and felony distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school zone," the news release said. "The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our regional, state, and federal partners for their support during this investigation. We would also like to thank our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office who worked with us throughout this investigation, and again, to Henrico Division of Police for their assistance."

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story.

