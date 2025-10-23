Police pursuit ends in crash at Mechanicsville 7-Eleven

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A police pursuit that started in Henrico County ended in a crash at a 7-Eleven in Mechanicsville Thursday evening.

A driver entered Hanover County on Meadowbridge Road during a Henrico Police pursuit before 7 p.m. according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. The driver crashed their vehicle at the 8316 Meadowbridge Road 7-Eleven before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Deputies later apprehended the suspect. Official said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube