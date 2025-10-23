Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police pursuit ends in crash at Mechanicsville 7-Eleven

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WTVR
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 23, 2025
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A police pursuit that started in Henrico County ended in a crash at a 7-Eleven in Mechanicsville Thursday evening.

A driver entered Hanover County on Meadowbridge Road during a Henrico Police pursuit before 7 p.m. according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. The driver crashed their vehicle at the 8316 Meadowbridge Road 7-Eleven before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Deputies later apprehended the suspect. Official said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone