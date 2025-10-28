How Hanover County residents can get rid of documents, hazardous waste for free this weekend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste and securely shred documents at a free recycling event this weekend.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Mechanicsville Convenience Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane.



Residents can bring up to five gallons of liquids, aerosols and solids to be disposed of at no cost.

Materials accepted include:



Oil-based paints

Household cleaners

Flammables

Pesticides and herbicides

Corrosive liquids

Solids, including pool/spa chemicals

Acids

Drain cleaner

Art and hobby supplies

The event will not accept batteries, tube fluorescent light bulbs, explosives or radioactive materials.

Residents can also bring up to four boxes (10” x 12” x 18”), paper bags or the equivalent in documents to be securely shredded.

A news release notes that the event is open only to Hanover residents and that an ID is required.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department by calling 804-365-6181 or emailing publicworks@hanovercounty.gov.

