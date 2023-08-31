New roundabout coming to Hanover intersection notorious for crashes, traffic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County leaders have released a new proposed design aimed at improving a major intersection that is known to cause backups and crashes.

Officials stated the changes are coming to the intersection of Lewistown and Ashcake Roads, which has long been identified as a need in Hanover County, according to county traffic engineer Joe Vidunas.

He said the county is finalizing plans to change the stop sign intersection to a roundabout.

Vidunas additionally said the county had concerns with safety and congestion at the intersection.

This is why the county approved the intersection and was able to get it fully funded through the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.

City engineers picked the roundabout design because it focuses on improving safety and congestion, two of the main concerns residents expressed to the county.

Studies found there have been regular backups during peak hours for years and experts have projected it will only get worse.

“Being proximal to I-95 has resulted in a lot of traffic using this intersection,” Vidunas said.

Hanover County also reported that 20 crashes have taken place in the intersection over the last five years.

They say this roundabout will force vehicles to go 25 miles per hour.

The county updated residents on the changes at a public hearing Tuesday night.

Those who attended the hearing focused their questions on how the new changes will impact traffic flow and impacts on the road remaining a no-thru truck road.

“Trucks that come off the interstate and aren’t aware it's a no-truck restriction. They will be able to make a U-turn through the roundabout to avoid having to go through the restriction,” he shared.

The newly contracted Wegmans distribution center is just down the road. They said the project was identified as independent of the Wegmans project.

Construction is expected to start in September 2025 and be completed one year later.

Citizens can still provide their input to the county by September 11.

