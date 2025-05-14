Hanover County School Board officially adopts Cool Spring ES redistricting plan

Watch Now
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County School Board gave final approval Tuesday night on a redistricting plan mainly impacting students currently zoned for Cool Spring Elementary School.

The plan, which takes effect for the 2026-27 school year, reassigns students in the Atlee Manor, Craney Island Farms, and Craney Island Estates neighborhoods from Cool Springs to Washington-Henry Elementary School.

The Giles Farm neighborhood would also be moved to Washington-Henry beginning in the following school year, 2027-28.

The Fiscal Year 2025 budget was also approved at the Tuesday night school board meeting, which includes funding for a construction project to replace the Washington-Henry building. The new building is expected to be ready by the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The approved "Green" plan will also trigger a handful of smaller zoning changes.

