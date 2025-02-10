What parents need to know about proposed rezoning at Cool Spring Elementary

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Meghan Barger is a Cool Spring Elementary parent. Her son's school is currently at 117% capacity, meaning there's not enough space for students. She said the crowding at Cool Spring, as well as other elementary schools in Hanover, is expected to get worse.

"The growth in Hanover has exploded," Barger said. "People are moving here for really good reason, but the growth is not happening uniformly across the county."

In response to the growth, Hanover County's School Board is weighing three different options to spread students out.

The first is the "Blue" option, which would rezone four different neighborhoods from Cool Spring Elementary to Washington Henry Elementary. Part of the Giles neighborhood would move to Washington Henry next school year, and then parts of Atlee Manor, Craney Island Farms and Craney Island Estates would be moved when Washington Henry's expansion is completed for the 2027-2028 school year.

A second option, the "Green" option, would essentially reverse the order in which those same neighborhoods would move.

A third option, the "Purple" option, would split Barger's neighborhood, King's Charter, by keeping some students at Cool Spring and sending others to Pearson's Corner.

All three plans would trigger other smaller zoning changes throughout the district.

"Pearson's Corner doesn't want us there either," said Barger, who's encouraging residents to support the Blue plan. "They're like, 'We love you, but don't come over here.'"

Barger is right.

According to data shared by the consultant group behind the rezoning study, the Purple option would increase capacity at Pearson's Corner while the new Washington Henry building would be below capacity.

It also says the Green option would keep Cool Spring at nearly 100% capacity until the new Washington Henry building is complete.

However, nearly 300 more students would likely be moved under the other options, causing concerns for more families.



CBS 6 spoke with several families that were concerned about being rezoned to schools several miles away rather than being zoned for a school that is within walking distance.

Barger said she understands the frustration on both sides, but that she wants to support a plan that means less movement for students in the next few years.

"They are all excellent schools, nobody is going to be on a 45-minute bus ride to somewhere they have never seen before," Barger said. "We’re all parents with the same goal, which is making sure the children get a high-quality education, and no matter which way the board votes, that will continue to happen."

Families interested in sharing feedback can do so here. There will be an opportunity for public comment during the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

