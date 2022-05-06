Hanover continues to discuss possible changes to transgender policies

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover School met on Thursday night to discuss possibly amending their transgender student policies.

The board spent nearly two-and-a-half hours in a closed session. The board documents stated this session was closed because they were talking about a pending lawsuit related to current transgender policies.

CBS6 asked if any policy modifications would be added to Tuesday's school board agenda. The school board chair said she isn’t sure at this time.

Some people are taking issue with the district not adopting a 2020 Virginia law protecting discrimination against non-binary or transgender students by allowing them to use the bathroom or locker room of the gender in which they identify.

Others in the community support the board's decision to not let transgender students use whatever bathroom they want.

The board will meet again on Tuesday.

The agenda states they are planning to review how their adopted equity policy has impacted students. CBS6 will follow up if any further modifications will be made to the policy.

The Hanover School Board's current voting policy states they must present or read any policy modifications at one public meeting and then it can be voted on at the next month's meeting.