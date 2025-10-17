2 people injured in crash involving school bus in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured when a school bus and pickup truck collided in Hanover County on Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lee-Davis and Cold Harbor roads. A photo shared with CBS 6 shows the school bus partially in a ditch and the pickup truck a few feet away.

Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said a passenger in the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital as a precaution after hitting their head during the crash.

A student on the bus at the time of the crash reported having back pain.

"The bus services Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School," Wills said. "Hanover County Schools contacted parents and some have been picked up, while another bus is responding to transport the remaining students to school."

Sgt. Wills said the sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube