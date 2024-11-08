Syncere is an eight-year-old boy with a bright imagination

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet Syncere, an eight-year-old boy with a bright imagination, who thrives on one-on-one engagement and enjoys hands-on tasks.

He connects well with older children, loves pets, especially dogs, and has a fondness for various foods and music, particularly Jazz and Rock and Roll.

Syncere is described as sweet, caring, and knows what he wants from his forever family, which includes activities like pillow fights and planting roses.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

