Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Syncere is an eight-year-old boy with a bright imagination

November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet Syncere, an eight-year-old boy with a bright imagination, who thrives on one-on-one engagement and enjoys hands-on tasks.

He connects well with older children, loves pets, especially dogs, and has a fondness for various foods and music, particularly Jazz and Rock and Roll.

Syncere is described as sweet, caring, and knows what he wants from his forever family, which includes activities like pillow fights and planting roses.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.

HAND TO HOLD QR CODE.png
A Hand to Hold

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone