Savannah seeks a forever family with pets, parents, love, and support

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Savannah, 11, is hoping to find a forever family who shares her love of animals, outdoor activities, and togetherness.

Savannah, who enjoys gymnastics, cheerleading, and playing outside, says she finds comfort in animals and in people she can trust.

"I feel safe when a dog or somebody's helping me or cuddling with me," she said. "If I'm mad or something, they help me calm down."

Although she is allergic to cats, Savannah is eager to join a family with a dog, which she says would make her feel at home.

She also values time spent with her loved ones, hoping for a family that enjoys being together and helping one another.

"I would describe a family as safe, respectful of my needs, and helping me when I need help," she explained.

Savannah is also eager to contribute around the house, offering her assistance in daily tasks.

"In the family, I want a mom and a dad and some animals and sisters and brothers," she said, envisioning a household full of love and companionship.

As she searches for a family that can offer her the care and stability she desires, Savannah remains hopeful that her forever home is just around the corner.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

