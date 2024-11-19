Watch Now
Nadia is making progress, learning to use her core muscles and developing her language skills

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Nadia, a 14-year-old non-verbal girl, is making significant progress, including learning to use her core muscles and developing her language skills.

She enjoys music, bubbles, and being read to and is showing independence as a young girl.

Nadia requires a structured family environment with a routine, ideally with siblings, as she thrives in a family context.

"Active yet sensitive to her needs. Because she is a child with needs, she has to be on a routine. She's got to be on a schedule," her caregiver said.

Despite her non-verbal communication, she is intellectually engaged and growing.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

