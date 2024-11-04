Mark is a kind, loving child who loves to make others smile

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 10-year-old Mark, a kind, loving child who loves to make others smile. He enjoys walks in nature, swimming, soccer, and tennis.

Because Mark has Autism, he would like a family where he could get all the attention. A retired parent, or parents, with experience, would be preferred.

He would also pair well with an older African American youth, like a teenager, since he has a mentor that he enjoys spending time with.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

