13-year-old Malachi seeks a loving family, dreams of Navy SEAL career

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

At 13 years old, Malachi is a gentle, respectful, and kind-hearted young boy with big dreams and a desire for a permanent, loving family.

His warm personality and thoughtful nature have made him a standout in his community, as he continues to navigate the challenges of adolescence with optimism.

Malachi is an avid fan of the anime series Naruto, citing his love for the characters' distinctive outfits and the world they inhabit.

"My favorite TV show is Naruto. The reason I like Naruto is because I like the suits that they wear and all of the outfits and how things work in Nar life," Malachi said, referring to the intricate world-building that draws him into the show.

Sports are another passion of Malachi's. He excels in multiple activities, including football, soccer, and basketball.

Malachi’s greatest desire is to find a permanent home with a family that will provide the stability and support he needs.

"I want a permanent, loving family with a strong father," he shared.

Looking to the future, Malachi has his sights set on a career in the Navy SEALs, a path he believes will challenge him and help him grow.

Malachi’s sense of loyalty and kindness is central to his identity. He wants his future parents to know that these qualities define who he is.

"I want them to know that I'm a kind and loyal person," he said.

In his view, a family should be a place of mutual respect, kindness, and understanding.

"Parents would be kind to each other, not scream at each other," Malachi added.

As he looks forward to the next chapter in his life, Malachi remains hopeful that he will find a family that will embrace him with open arms, providing the love and structure he desires.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.