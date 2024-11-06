Lily plans to become a veterinarian so she can save animals. But she needs help to reach her goals.

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Lily who loves to cook.

"Baking is awesome. My favorite thing to bake would probably be... a mix between cheesecake and something else," she said. "I love mixing things and experimenting with new things."

The resilient and loyal teen has a pretty simple birthday wish.

"A birthday cake. That's all I'm asking for. A birthday cake and maybe, like, one or two presents," she said. "I don't want a big party. I just want to be with my family when I'm having my birthday."

She plans to go to college and become a veterinarian so she can save animals. But she needs help to reach her goals.

"I want to be in a family really, really bad, and I just want to be supported through my future," she said. "It's just an awesome feeling to know that someone is there for you when you need them, and you could call them family because they are your family."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.