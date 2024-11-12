Khlief seeks an adoptive family that will allow him to be himself and provide a sense of belonging

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Khlief, a 14-year-old with an infectious personality, is described as a jokester with a love for reading, sports, and a dream to travel, particularly to Japan.

"My friends describe me as goofy. I do like to play pranks," he said.

He is seeking an adoptive family that will allow him to be himself and provide a sense of belonging.

He prefers a single mother home but is open to a couple if they are in a loving relationship.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

