Kay seeks a loving family as adulthood approaches

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Kay, 17, is an upbeat and respectful young adult who is fast approaching the next chapter of life.

Known for their warm personality and strong sense of curiosity, Kay is eager to find a forever family that will provide both love and structure as they prepare for adulthood.

Science is Kay's favorite subject in school.

"I like learning about organisms and how the body works," Kay said.

Outside of the classroom, Kay enjoys a variety of hobbies like reading manga, playing basketball, and gaming with friends online.

But Kay's greatest passion is cooking.

"I especially like cooking," Kay shared. "I like cooking with my family and stuff."

Kay values adventure and believes the key to a fulfilling experience is sharing it with people who matter most.

"I like to do a lot of stuff, but it shouldn't really matter because if you're doing it with people you like, then you'll enjoy it," Kay said, highlighting a preference for quality time spent with loved ones.

Looking toward the future, Kay is excited about creative aspirations.

"I really like making music, I could pursue that. And I really want to be a content creator, like making videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, and make my money that way," Kay said, expressing a desire to make a career out of his passions.

For Kay, finding the right family is essential. They would thrive in an environment that offers both guidance and unconditional love.

"Communication is very important to me," Kay said, adding they are looking for a family that will be understanding and accepting of the challenges they've faced in life.

Kay is optimistic about the possibilities that lie ahead with a supportive, caring family.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

