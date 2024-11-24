Watch Now
Kairo would like to be a therapist so he can help children in need

November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Kairo, a 15-year-old with a passion for music, particularly the sax and oboe, also enjoys soccer and golf.

Kairo emphasizes the importance of trust within families and expresses his desire to engage in various family activities.

"All I'm asking for is just trust and for you to believe in me, and I will believe in you," he said.

He is described as friendly, helpful, and aspiring to be a therapist to assist children in need.

Kairo says there is so much he'd like to do with his forever family.

"Go fishing, camping, maybe go to a basketball game or a football games, or even just chill at a house," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

