Joziah is kind and compassionate: 'I want people to know that I am a good kid'

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 14-year-old Joziah.

He is described as a kind, compassionate, and adventurous teen who enjoys activities like Legos, arts and crafts, dancing, and sports, particularly football, basketball, and kickball.

Joziah is resilient, and independent, and takes pride in his cleaning and organizing skills.

He values quality time with his parents and would thrive in a consistent, patient two-parent household.

"I want people to know that I am a good kid," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

