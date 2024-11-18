Watch Now
Sneaker head Joseph hopes to find a forever family to love and support him

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Joseph, 16, is described as funny, energetic, and athletic, with a particular fondness for basketball and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He enjoys the animated show "Rick and Morty" and dreams of flying as a superpower.

Joseph has a flair for fashion, loves shopping, and is described by his caregiver as a sneaker head with a penchant for expensive shoes.

"He likes to look cool. He's very into swag," his caregiver shared.

He aspires to have a dog and siblings in the future, preferring to be the youngest child with older siblings as role models.

Joseph understands that a forever family means love and belonging.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

