Joseph is looking for a family that can provide structure and love

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 14-year-old Joseph. He is friendly and has a great sense of humor.

"I want to be a part of a family," Joseph said. "I feel like they can protect me easier."

Joseph said his favorite things to do are play basketball and video games with his friends.

He also likes dogs and imaginative play.

"My favorite day is hanging out with my friends. I like being alone sometimes, but I want to hang out with my friends sometimes," he said.

Joseph has started going to the gym and hopes to use his writing skills in a career as a musician.

Joseph has been resilient with all the changes in his life and he hopes for a forever family that will give him structure and love.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

