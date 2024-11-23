Gabriel, who is seeking a forever family, would like to meet Jesus

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Gabriel, 15, is described as humorous, artistic, loyal, and kind. He enjoys outdoor activities, excels at sports like basketball and swimming, and dreams of owning a pet, particularly a German Shepherd or Husky.

Gabriel is a fan of Star Wars and aspires for movies to be part of his future with his adoptive family.

"Live with them, laugh with them, have fun with them," he said.

He values loyalty in relationships and looks forward to the security and love a permanent home can offer.

He emphasizes the importance of family, describing it as a source of mutual support and strength.

"Family means everything to me," he said. "We love each other with all our hearts. We help each other when things go wrong even if one of us are in a disadvantage in life. We are very powerful together."

He also expresses a desire to meet Jesus Christ.

"So I can ask him a lot of questions," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

