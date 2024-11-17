Outgoing Carl is family-oriented and values love, guidance, and family togetherness

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Carl is a 15-year-old with a love for the Dallas Cowboys, history class, and an aspiration to become a police officer.

He is described as funny, outgoing, well-dressed, and family-oriented, valuing love, guidance, and togetherness within his family.

He is also generous towards his friends and goal-oriented, particularly focused on improving as a student.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

