Brady desires a loving family that shares his passion for animals

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Brady is described by his friends as funny, athletic, kind, and caring. He is also thoughtful, enjoys animals, sports, and watching the Golden State Warriors.

He values honesty in relationships and desires a loving family that shares his passion for animals.

"I want to start my own business of picking up strays and animals off the street that have been abandoned," he said. "First, I'm gonna take care of them, get their shots and feed them back up to help that I'm going to re home them back to whoever wants them."

Brady's favorite subject is math, and he plans to visit Bush Gardens for his birthday.

He is independent, active, and prefers honesty in friends.

"Honesty, I feel is the key to any relationship or friendship," he said. "You have to be honest for one to trust one another, if you don't be honest, and that bond is broken."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

