Alijah is looking for a loving family: 'I just want to live a happy life'

November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Posted
and last updated

Twelve-year-old Alijah enjoys sunny days, playing video games, sports, and riding his bike.

He is described by his friends as funny, helpful, and encouraging.

Alijah looks forward to holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving for family time.

"I would like a nice family that doesn't argue with each other," he said. "I just want to live a happy life."

For Alijah, belonging in a permanent, loving home is pretty straightforward.

"No matter what, like how somebody is built, you don't discourage them. You don't bring them down," he said. "Bring them up, because they're your family member, and it's a part of your family, and one day they're going to need you, or you're going to need them."

He dreams of a permanent, loving family that supports each other and enjoys activities like traveling, game nights, and movie nights.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.

A Hand to Hold

