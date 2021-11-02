Aiden wants to be part of a family to feel like he belongs

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Aiden, 13, likes to go outside and explore. His favorite animals are dogs, bunnies, and cats.

He’s good at math and board games.

He said he was looking forward to having a family because he would have someone there for you when you’re down or to care for you.

Aiden said someday wanted a house, a car, and a boat, but he says not one like the Titanic.

He said he looked forward to being part of a family.

"Something that makes me feel like I belong, being trusted and me trusting other people," he said.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our "30 Kids in 30 Days" initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own.