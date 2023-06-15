Hampton University concert choir performs at White House Juneteenth Concert

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Concert Choir, under the leadership of Director Omar Dickenson, performed at the White House Juneteenth Concert on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely thrilled and proud to have the Hampton University Concert Choir represent our institution at the White House for this remarkable Juneteenth Concert. This invitation speaks volumes about the immense talent and unwavering dedication of our choir members, as well as the incredible leadership of Director Omar Dickenson," said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams.

The concert event also took place during Black Music Month.

The Hampton University Concert Choir has a repertoire of choral works from American composers like R. Nathaniel Dett, Noah F. Ryder, Roland M. Carter and Nathan Carter.

The choir also performs the work of contemporary composers such as Marques L.A. Garrett, Stacey V. Gibbs and B. E. Boykin.

"This performance not only represents a significant milestone in our journey but also symbolizes the power of music to bring people together, celebrate our shared culture, and honor the rich contributions of the Black community," Director Omar Dickenson said. "We are deeply thankful to the President and First Lady for their recognition of the importance of Juneteenth and Black Music Month."