Hampton Roads' first casino opening in January

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Hampton Roads region's first casino plans to open in January.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth officials announced Monday they will open their doors to the community on Sunday, January 15, at 3 p.m.

The $340 million gaming and entertainment venue is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard — just south of Interstate 264.

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino's operator’s license on Nov. 16.

Rush Street Gaming, owners, and operators of the casino broke ground back in December 2021. Portsmouth voters approved the casino being built in November 2020.

“We’re grateful to the Virginia Lottery Board, the City of Portsmouth, and the Hampton Roads community for their continued support,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming. “It’s been exciting to watch the building go up, and we’re eager for the public to see what’s inside.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will feature 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room.

The casino is also bringing ten new restaurants. If you're more interested in what you can eat and drink, here's seven of the restaurants that you can expect:

Admiral’s Steak and Seafood Mian Slice Pizzeria Crossings Cafe Starbucks Topgolf Swing Suite BetRivers Sportsbook

Topgolf Swing Suites will overlook the BetRivers Sportsbook and it is said to be the largest high-def screens in Hampton Roads to watch local, regional, and international sporting events.

According to the casino's owners the Event Center will host weddings and galas, conventions and expos, meetings and conferences—and headline performers. The Sound Bar, an intimate stage and lounge area, will host local bands, DJs, and more.

If you want to sign up for Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Rush Rewards Players Club advance click here. The rewards program will allow gamers to earn rewards such as free play, amenity and food comps, prizes, and more.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll remain laser-focused on continued hiring and training efforts — ensuring our team is ready to deliver a first-rate customer experience when our doors open in January,” said Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will employ 1,300 team members and will continue to fill positions in the weeks leading up to the opening. They had a job fair in June. However, job seekers are encouraged to visit the website to apply.

For more information, click here.