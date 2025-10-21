Firefighters rescue dogs and cats from Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescue dogs and cats from early morning house fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters rescued two dogs and several cats from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Chesterfield County's Matoaca area.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 21300 block of Hampton Avenue at about 3:18 a.m. The kitchen fire was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

Two adults inside the home escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

The homeowners are receiving assistance from family members following the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.