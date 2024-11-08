Halloween ‘do-over’ in Chesterfield middle school parking lot is for ‘kids who need a second chance’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An organization is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween "do-over"on Saturday at Salem Church Middle School in Chesterfield.

The annual event is for kids who missed Halloween celebrations due to illness or other obstacles aims to give little ones a safe opportunity to celebrate in a supportive environment.

Organizer India Lipton started the event for her son after he missed Halloween because he was in the hospital.

“It’s for kids who just need a second chance at doing Halloween or even a first chance at doing it in a way that they can’t typically do it,” Lipton said.

More people are needed to participate with their decorated trunks, Lipton said.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Salem Church Middle School.

