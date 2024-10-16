How your Halloween generosity brings hope to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. -- The kids at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU were in for a treat on Tuesday.

A company brought the spirit of the Halloween season to the hospital's halls.

It was a celebration aimed at removing any fright and replacing it with fun.

Rachel Walker attended the hospital's Halloween party hosted by Spirit Halloween's Spirit of Children Foundation.

The event gave kids the chance to escape for the afternoon which, for Walker, was a great way to mask her feelings on what she is currently going through.

“Painting makes me think better," she said.

The Spirit of Children funded the party as part of their year-long commitment to raising funds for the hospital.

Each store allows people to donate with each purchase or use a coupon that funnels all money saved into that fund.

These efforts allow their employees to give back in these ways.

Kids got to paint pumpkins, pick out costumes, and more.

This Halloween event gave kids like Walker a sense of hope and a treat to help make their current situation a little less scary.

“When I get out of this hospital in a few days I’m totally going to watch it and wear it," Walker said about her costume.

