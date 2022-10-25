Watch Now
Teen shot outside West End home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 25, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Someone shot a teenager multiple times outside a West End home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 18-year-old shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, those sources added.

The teenager's condition has not yet been updated.

The teenager was on the porch of a home on Halley's Circle, off Hungary Road, in western Henrico when someone in a car shot him and drove away at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Halley Circle shooting 03.png
Henrico Police investigate a shooting on Halley's Circle in western Henrico County, Va.

Police have not yet released a description of the person or the vehicle involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

