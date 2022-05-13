2 injured in Petersburg shooting near where man driving SUV was shot

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg Friday afternoon on the same street where a man was shot Thursday night.

Capt. Geist with Petersburg Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of Halifax Street for a report of a shooting around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Geist said.

The pair were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

This latest violence comes after Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man driving along the 1400 block of Halifax Street was shot inside his SUV Thursday night.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.