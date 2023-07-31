Watch Now
Women injured, 1 critically, in Richmond double shooting

Posted at 9:29 PM, Jul 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two women were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Halifax Avenue near Richmond Highway for a report of a shooting, according to those sources.

When police arrived, they found two victims. One of the women suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

