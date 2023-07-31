Women injured, 1 critically, in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two women were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Halifax Avenue near Richmond Highway for a report of a shooting, according to those sources.

When police arrived, they found two victims. One of the women suffered injuries that were described as life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

