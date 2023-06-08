After 34 years working for the school district, she'll now lead it

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Colonial Heights School Board selected Haidee Napier as the district's next Superintendent of Schools with a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

Napier, 56, is herself a Colonial Heights graduate and a decades-long veteran of the school system.

Most recently the Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Napier also served as a teacher, counselor, athletics coach, and Special Education Administrator during her 34-year career in the district.

Napier said she will take the helm with several goals that include doing things “The Colonial Way.”

“That is bringing people along, giving people a voice in how we run the school division, and having them believe in what we do,” said Napier. “My goal every day is to make sure we meet each child at the door and provide them what they need to be a successful student.”

Napier holds degrees in education from Longwood University and Virginia State University, according to her LinkedIn account.

Colonial Heights announced a search for a new superintendent in March after parting ways with William Sroufe in February.

Ultimately the School Board decided to promote from within for the job.

Napier will assume her new role on July 1.

