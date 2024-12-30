Richmond Habitat for Humanity remembers Jimmy Carter's dedication to the organization

RICHMOND, Va. — As the tributes continue to pour in for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100, many are highlighting the work he did after his time in the White House.

Among that work was supporting Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helped expand homeownership opportunities around the world.

It has over 1,200 branches around the United States, including several in Central Virginia.

"His second act was so important to this country and the world. He put Habitat on the map and through his commitment allowed Habitat to continue to grow and be strong," said Mary Kay Huss, interim CEO for Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity.

Huss said Carter, along with his wife Rosalynn, began volunteering with the group in 1984 in his native Georgia and was just one aspect of his post-presidency public service work — including advocating for peace, democracy, and human rights — and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

His work after politics sometimes earned him the moniker of America's greatest former president.

"He started working pretty tirelessly, he and Rosalynn both," Huss said. "In fact, he has worked with over 1,000 habitat volunteers, worked on over 4,000 houses, and that just demonstrates his commitment to making sure that everyone has a decent place to live."

Huss spoke about Carter's impact while touring her group's 394th home under construction. It is on the city's south side and will be ready in January for a family of five who emigrated from Syria.

"They're just really proud to live in America and work hard and achieve the goal of home ownership," Huss said. "[They] have put in hours, 350 hours of sweat equity, taking their required home ownership classes, and will be really well prepared homeowners. We'll be offering them a 0%-interest mortgage, which in this day and age is very important and many families couldn't afford it otherwise."

Huss said the closest Carter's Habitat work every brought him to Richmond was a project in Washington, D.C., so she never got to cross paths with him. But, she added, she still draws inspiration from his commitment to his faith that drove his post-presidency work.

"He said his faith demands that he do everything he can, anytime he can, as long as he can, with whatever he can to help people," she said.

Huss said the Richmond non-profit has already received several donations in Carter's memory. She added they are finalizing how they will be honoring his memory and will post it on their social media accounts when ready.

