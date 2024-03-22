Watch Now
What 'always giving' Henrico coach did after her team won regional title: 'It was amazing to watch'

Hodges: 'She's always believed in every single one of us'
One of the hardest things to do as a coach is take an individual sport and make it team oriented. Sharon Kelly, the gymnastics coach at Douglas Freeman, has been doing that for years for local gymnasts and recently helped guide her team to make a little history.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 21:23:49-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of the hardest things to do as a coach is take an individual sport and make it team oriented.

Sharon Kelly, the gymnastics coach at Douglas Freeman, has been doing that for years for local gymnasts and recently helped guide her team to make a little history.

Kelly has been coaching since 1986 and has won 258 dual meets, which is the third most among active coaches in Virginia. But it is more than the wins that makes her an effective and beloved coach.

Current and former gymnasts said it is how Kelly encourages her athletes and makes them feel that makes her the best coach they've ever had.

“In one season and in just one meet, you could see the love. You could see the camaraderie of the team along with her,” Ann Elkin said. “It was amazing to watch.”

Eva Hodges said Kelly has the ability to “uplift the team no matter what.”

“She's always giving, ready to pep talk you or any other teammate at any given time,” Hodges explained. “She's always believed in every single one of us.”

Watch the video above to hear from the coach’s athletes and their parents as they describe in their own words what makes her so special.

We want to hear your voice too! If you know someone we should profile, email newstips@wtvr.com.

Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

