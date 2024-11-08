Three men arrested in Henrico gym parking lot homicide investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been arrested in relation to a shooting in a gym parking lot that occurred in September.

Henrico Police announced Friday that Mack Banks, Ronnie Peterson Jr., and Charles Goode have been charged in relation to a homicide that took place in the 5700 block of Brook Road on Sept. 6.

All three are charged with transporting controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. Banks and Peterson are both charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in an attempted robbery, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Local News Homicide investigation: Man's body found in SUV in Henrico gym parking lot Jon Burkett

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Brook Road, which is the address for the Brook Run Shopping Center, for a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Kerry DeCoito with Henrico Police.

"Units quickly arrived and discovered a deceased adult male located inside of a vehicle," DeCoito said.

CBS 6 Reporter Jon Burkett said that the victim's SUV was in the parking lot in front of Crunch Fitness.

"We have two different scenes," Burkett said. "They believe he was actually shot in the southern part of the parking lot. Here in the north part of the parking lot is where [the victim] ended up inside an SUV."

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Henrico County Police using the non-emergency line at (804) 501-5000.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok