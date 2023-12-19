Gunman sentenced for role in deadly 2021 shooting at Henrico shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man convicted of three felonies in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 28 years in prison Monday.

Jihad Ruffin was initially sentenced to 43 years in prison, but 15 years were suspended.

Ruffin was the gunman in a July 2021 shooting at White Oak Village in Henrico County thatkilled 16-year-old Jamirah Washington.

Two other teenagers involved in the shooting will go to trial in April 2024.

