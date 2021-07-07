3 arrested in Henrico shopping center shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have made three arrests in connection to a shooting at White Oak Village shopping center that left a 16-year-old girl dead Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received 911 calls about a shooting in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue just before 5:30 pm., according to Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police.

Jamirah Washington died at the scene, according to her family. Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said a juvenile male was charged with shooting into an occupied building; felony murder; possession of a firearm while under the age of 18; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Eighteen-year-old Jihad Ruffin was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; felony murder; shooting into an occupied dwelling.

And 18-year-old Trevon Chappelle was charged with shooting into an occupied building.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English made the announcement during a news briefing Wednesday about an uptick in violence in metro Richmond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804780-1000.

"You may remain anonymous. Witnessed who may have been in the area, can go to P3Tips to submit anonymous tips on any smartphone or tablet," Pecka said. "Together, we can help keep our communities safe."

