Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 7 hurt after ‘senseless act’ at Virginia graduation party

A 20-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured at a graduation party in Chester Friday night. Police were called Stepney Road and Weybridge Road for a report of shots fired just after 10:20 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
One person was killed and seven others were injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Chester on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 22:28:10-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and seven other young people were injured after gunfire erupted during a graduation party in central Virginia, police said Saturday.

Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a call about shots fired late Friday night, Chesterfield County Police Major Brad Badgerow said at a news conference.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a gunfight with multiple shooters, Badgerow said, though he noted officers had recovered more than 50 casings of four different calibers.

“Whether that means it was four people shooting — I can't tell you that. But it looks like there were at least four different weapons that were fired,” he said.

The department said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 20-year-old Taborri J. Carter of Petersburg suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene. Five other shooting victims had already left the scene before police arrived, according to a news release that said their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Two other people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle as they fled the shooting, police said. Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 21 and were from Chesterfield or nearby localities. The party, which had been advertised on social media, drew about 50 to 100 people, Badgerow said.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests or suspect information had been released as of Saturday afternoon.

The party took place in a residential area of Chester, which is about 15 miles south of Richmond.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone