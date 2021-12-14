Gun intercepted from student at Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell school resource officer intercepted a gun from a Hopewell High School student on Tuesday morning.

The student has been identified, disciplinary action has been taken and criminal charges are pending at this time.

On Tuesday, a staff member alerted administrators at the school that a student was attempting to get something that had been left outside an exterior door.

Administrators investigated and found the student left a jacket with a gun outside the door. The SRO was notified and took the gun into his possession.

"We stand committed and continue to layer strategies that support the safety of our students and staff," Hopewell Schools said in a statement.

